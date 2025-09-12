Left Menu

Prabhudeva Stars in Riveting Political Crime Thriller 'Sethurajan IPS'

Prabhudeva leads in the political crime thriller 'Sethurajan IPS', portraying a cop in a complex murder case. Set in rural Tamil Nadu, the series delves into power, identity, and justice. Directed by Rafiq Ismail, the show will premiere on Sony LIV, continuing its tradition of bold storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:45 IST
Prabhudeva Stars in Riveting Political Crime Thriller 'Sethurajan IPS'
Celebrity Prabhudeva (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prabhudeva is set to headline the upcoming political crime thriller 'Sethurajan IPS'. The series, unfolding against the dynamic backdrop of rural Tamil Nadu, follows the titular character, a dedicated police officer, as he navigates the tumultuous waters of a politically sensitive murder case, laden with themes of power, identity, and justice, as revealed in a media release.

Expressing enthusiasm for the project, Prabhudeva described Sethurajan IPS as more than just a police officer, but a figure grappling with duty and identity amid the political chaos. 'This role pushed my boundaries. It's a story that resonates profoundly with current times,' he shared. Directed by Rafiq Ismail, the series is slated to stream on Sony LIV, known for its daring storytelling.

In other news, Sony LIV announced its 2025 content slate, which includes 'Dynasty', a political drama starring Raveena Tandon, and 'Real Kashmir Football Club', a sports narrative about establishing Kashmir's first professional soccer team. Both series promise to deliver compelling narratives, underscoring Sony LIV's reputation for innovative and impactful content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's 2040 Emission Target Faces Delays Amid Member State Concerns

EU's 2040 Emission Target Faces Delays Amid Member State Concerns

 Belgium
2
Unveiling the Shooter: A Deeper Dive into Tyler Robinson’s Arrest

Unveiling the Shooter: A Deeper Dive into Tyler Robinson’s Arrest

 Global
3
Nepal's First Woman Prime Minister Takes Charge Amid Political Turmoil

Nepal's First Woman Prime Minister Takes Charge Amid Political Turmoil

 Nepal
4
SPRINT North Edition: Accelerating India's Deeptech Startup Ecosystem

SPRINT North Edition: Accelerating India's Deeptech Startup Ecosystem

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025