Prabhudeva Stars in Riveting Political Crime Thriller 'Sethurajan IPS'

Prabhudeva is set to headline the upcoming political crime thriller 'Sethurajan IPS'. The series, unfolding against the dynamic backdrop of rural Tamil Nadu, follows the titular character, a dedicated police officer, as he navigates the tumultuous waters of a politically sensitive murder case, laden with themes of power, identity, and justice, as revealed in a media release.

Expressing enthusiasm for the project, Prabhudeva described Sethurajan IPS as more than just a police officer, but a figure grappling with duty and identity amid the political chaos. 'This role pushed my boundaries. It's a story that resonates profoundly with current times,' he shared. Directed by Rafiq Ismail, the series is slated to stream on Sony LIV, known for its daring storytelling.

In other news, Sony LIV announced its 2025 content slate, which includes 'Dynasty', a political drama starring Raveena Tandon, and 'Real Kashmir Football Club', a sports narrative about establishing Kashmir's first professional soccer team. Both series promise to deliver compelling narratives, underscoring Sony LIV's reputation for innovative and impactful content.

(With inputs from agencies.)