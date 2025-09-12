Tragedy Strikes: Truck Ploughs Through Ganesha Procession

A night of celebration turned tragic when a truck ploughed into a Ganesha immersion procession in the village of Mosale Hosahalli, located in Karnataka's Hassan district. The horrifying incident resulted in the loss of eight lives and left more than 20 people severely injured due to the crash.

The accident happened around 8:45 pm on the final day of Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations. Eyewitnesses reported that the truck, allegedly coming from Arakalagudu, went out of control and collided with the joyful gathering of devotees, leading to chaotic scenes and a significant number of casualties.

Expressing his deep shock and grief, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy acknowledged the tragic loss of lives and injuries. He has appealed to the state's authorities for immediate intervention and to ensure free medical treatment for the injured. Meanwhile, the community awaits an official statement regarding the devastating event.