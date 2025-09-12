Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Truck Ploughs Through Ganesha Procession

A devastating accident occurred during a Ganesha immersion procession in Mosale Hosahalli, Hassan district. Eight people, mostly young boys, were killed, and more than 20 were injured when a truck lost control and crashed into the crowd. An official statement is awaited as authorities respond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hassan | Updated: 12-09-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 22:43 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Truck Ploughs Through Ganesha Procession
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A night of celebration turned tragic when a truck ploughed into a Ganesha immersion procession in the village of Mosale Hosahalli, located in Karnataka's Hassan district. The horrifying incident resulted in the loss of eight lives and left more than 20 people severely injured due to the crash.

The accident happened around 8:45 pm on the final day of Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations. Eyewitnesses reported that the truck, allegedly coming from Arakalagudu, went out of control and collided with the joyful gathering of devotees, leading to chaotic scenes and a significant number of casualties.

Expressing his deep shock and grief, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy acknowledged the tragic loss of lives and injuries. He has appealed to the state's authorities for immediate intervention and to ensure free medical treatment for the injured. Meanwhile, the community awaits an official statement regarding the devastating event.

TRENDING

1
EU's 2040 Emission Target Faces Delays Amid Member State Concerns

EU's 2040 Emission Target Faces Delays Amid Member State Concerns

 Belgium
2
Unveiling the Shooter: A Deeper Dive into Tyler Robinson’s Arrest

Unveiling the Shooter: A Deeper Dive into Tyler Robinson’s Arrest

 Global
3
Nepal's First Woman Prime Minister Takes Charge Amid Political Turmoil

Nepal's First Woman Prime Minister Takes Charge Amid Political Turmoil

 Nepal
4
SPRINT North Edition: Accelerating India's Deeptech Startup Ecosystem

SPRINT North Edition: Accelerating India's Deeptech Startup Ecosystem

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025