Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Ganesha Procession: Truck Crash Leaves Eight Dead in Hassan

A tragic accident during a Ganesha immersion procession in Hassan district resulted in eight deaths and over 20 injuries when a truck lost control and ploughed into the crowd. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced compensation for victims' families and ensured government coverage for medical expenses of the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hassan | Updated: 13-09-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 00:19 IST
Tragedy Strikes Ganesha Procession: Truck Crash Leaves Eight Dead in Hassan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Hassan district on Friday night when a truck ploughed into a Ganesha immersion procession, leaving eight people dead and over 20 injured. The accident occurred in Mosale Hosahalli village during the final day of the Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations, with many of the victims being young boys.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck driver, identified as Bhuvsnesh, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the procession of devotees, the majority of whom were students. The driver, who attempted to flee, was apprehended by the crowd and handed over to the police.

In response to the tragedy, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and confirmed that the government would cover the medical expenses of those injured. Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy also expressed his sorrow and urged the government to provide free treatment to the injured.

TRENDING

1
Women Boxers Shine as India Secures Four Medals, Men's Campaign Falters

Women Boxers Shine as India Secures Four Medals, Men's Campaign Falters

 United Kingdom
2
Engineering Exporters Urge Government Relief Against US Tariffs

Engineering Exporters Urge Government Relief Against US Tariffs

 India
3
PM Modi Inaugurates Multi-Crore Development Projects in Northeast India

PM Modi Inaugurates Multi-Crore Development Projects in Northeast India

 India
4
Utah Governor Spencer Cox's Call for Civility Amidst Political Violence

Utah Governor Spencer Cox's Call for Civility Amidst Political Violence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025