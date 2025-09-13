Tragedy Strikes Ganesha Procession: Truck Crash Leaves Eight Dead in Hassan

A tragic incident unfolded in Hassan district on Friday night when a truck ploughed into a Ganesha immersion procession, leaving eight people dead and over 20 injured. The accident occurred in Mosale Hosahalli village during the final day of the Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations, with many of the victims being young boys.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck driver, identified as Bhuvsnesh, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the procession of devotees, the majority of whom were students. The driver, who attempted to flee, was apprehended by the crowd and handed over to the police.

In response to the tragedy, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and confirmed that the government would cover the medical expenses of those injured. Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy also expressed his sorrow and urged the government to provide free treatment to the injured.