Reaching New Heights: The Sky-High Ukrainian Sunflower

Ukrainian immigrant Alex Babich set a world record with his 35-foot sunflower, Clover, symbolizing his roots and love for Ukraine. The sunflower represents peace and solidarity with Ukraine, especially after Russia's 2022 invasion. Babich hopes his story inspires peace, and a documentary titled 'Bloom' will share his journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fortwayne | Updated: 13-09-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 16:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian immigrant Alex Babich gazes skyward at a record-breaking 35-foot sunflower, Clover, in his Indiana backyard. For the 47-year-old, this sunflower symbolizes not only his roots but the future legacy he hopes to pass on to his children.

Clover, the tallest sunflower ever measured at the height of a telephone pole, has achieved Guinness World Records status. The national flower of Babich's homeland, Ukraine, holds significant meaning, especially amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Sharing his gardening journey, Babich hopes to inspire peace and strength. His efforts will be featured in a forthcoming documentary, 'Bloom,' picturing his devotion to sunflowers and Ukrainian heritage.

