Reaching New Heights: The Sky-High Ukrainian Sunflower
Ukrainian immigrant Alex Babich set a world record with his 35-foot sunflower, Clover, symbolizing his roots and love for Ukraine. The sunflower represents peace and solidarity with Ukraine, especially after Russia's 2022 invasion. Babich hopes his story inspires peace, and a documentary titled 'Bloom' will share his journey.
Ukrainian immigrant Alex Babich gazes skyward at a record-breaking 35-foot sunflower, Clover, in his Indiana backyard. For the 47-year-old, this sunflower symbolizes not only his roots but the future legacy he hopes to pass on to his children.
Clover, the tallest sunflower ever measured at the height of a telephone pole, has achieved Guinness World Records status. The national flower of Babich's homeland, Ukraine, holds significant meaning, especially amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia.
Sharing his gardening journey, Babich hopes to inspire peace and strength. His efforts will be featured in a forthcoming documentary, 'Bloom,' picturing his devotion to sunflowers and Ukrainian heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi's Pledge for Peace: A New Dawn in Manipur
Bridging Trust: Modi's Vision for Manipur's Peace and Progress
Confident that appointment of Sushila Karki as Nepal's interim PM will pave way for peace, stability, prosperity: Modi.
Have to take Manipur on path of peace, development: PM Modi in Imphal.
Modi's Mission: Transforming Manipur into a Beacon of Peace and Prosperity