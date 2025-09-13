Reaching New Heights: The Sky-High Ukrainian Sunflower

Ukrainian immigrant Alex Babich gazes skyward at a record-breaking 35-foot sunflower, Clover, in his Indiana backyard. For the 47-year-old, this sunflower symbolizes not only his roots but the future legacy he hopes to pass on to his children.

Clover, the tallest sunflower ever measured at the height of a telephone pole, has achieved Guinness World Records status. The national flower of Babich's homeland, Ukraine, holds significant meaning, especially amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Sharing his gardening journey, Babich hopes to inspire peace and strength. His efforts will be featured in a forthcoming documentary, 'Bloom,' picturing his devotion to sunflowers and Ukrainian heritage.

