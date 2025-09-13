Left Menu

Assam Unveils Service Week Initiatives

Assam will host 'Sewa Saptah' from September 17-23, featuring initiatives like blood donation drives, health camps, and plantation projects. Excluding the Bodoland districts due to elections, the event will include literary accolades and aid for TB patients, emphasizing community service and citizen engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-09-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 16:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government announced a host of activities for 'Sewa Saptah,' a service week scheduled from September 17 to 23. The week's initiatives range from healthcare projects to the distribution of land rights documents, all coordinated by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Exempting districts within the Bodoland Territorial Region due to election protocols, the Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, conducted a preparatory meeting via video conference with ministers and officials. The week's agenda includes launching blood donation camps and conducting statewide health checks.

Among other activities, a plantation campaign across schools, a felicitation ceremony for young writers, and distribution of nutrition to TB patients will take place. Land distribution initiatives are also part of the agenda, highlighting the state's commitment to community well-being during 'Sewa Saptah.'

