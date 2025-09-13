Assam Unveils Service Week Initiatives
Assam will host 'Sewa Saptah' from September 17-23, featuring initiatives like blood donation drives, health camps, and plantation projects. Excluding the Bodoland districts due to elections, the event will include literary accolades and aid for TB patients, emphasizing community service and citizen engagement.
- Country:
- India
The Assam government announced a host of activities for 'Sewa Saptah,' a service week scheduled from September 17 to 23. The week's initiatives range from healthcare projects to the distribution of land rights documents, all coordinated by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
Exempting districts within the Bodoland Territorial Region due to election protocols, the Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, conducted a preparatory meeting via video conference with ministers and officials. The week's agenda includes launching blood donation camps and conducting statewide health checks.
Among other activities, a plantation campaign across schools, a felicitation ceremony for young writers, and distribution of nutrition to TB patients will take place. Land distribution initiatives are also part of the agenda, highlighting the state's commitment to community well-being during 'Sewa Saptah.'
ALSO READ
Punjab: Revenue Officers Association donates Rs 10 lakh to Chief Minister's relief fund
Meghalaya's Chief Minister Praises GST Reform as a Game-Changer
Mizoram Protests Forest Amendment: A Stand for Indigenous Land Rights
Cabinet approves SOP for removal of foreigners under Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati.
Punjab Chief Minister Considers Debt Waiver for Small Farmers Amidst Flood Crisis