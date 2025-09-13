Modi in Assam: Paying Tribute and Launching Mega Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a significant visit to Assam, where he is set to honor the legacy of legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika at a tribute meeting in Guwahati. Arriving on a two-day trip, Modi was warmly welcomed by Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the airport.

During his stay, the Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects valued at over Rs 19,000 crore. His itinerary includes several key engagements, including visits to Mangaldoi in Darrang district and the Numaligarh refinery in Golaghat. These events will feature public addresses by Modi, highlighting his commitment to regional growth.

The Prime Minister's visit to Assam is a testament to the central government's focus on fostering cultural and infrastructural development in the northeastern region. After completing his engagements, Modi will proceed to Kolkata, marking the next leg of his official tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)