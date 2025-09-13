Left Menu

Modi in Assam: Paying Tribute and Launching Mega Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Assam to attend a tribute for renowned singer Bhupen Hazarika and launch projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore. His visit includes stops in Guwahati, Darrang district, and Golaghat, with inaugurations and public meetings. Modi will continue his journey to Kolkata afterward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-09-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 17:33 IST
Modi in Assam: Paying Tribute and Launching Mega Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a significant visit to Assam, where he is set to honor the legacy of legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika at a tribute meeting in Guwahati. Arriving on a two-day trip, Modi was warmly welcomed by Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the airport.

During his stay, the Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects valued at over Rs 19,000 crore. His itinerary includes several key engagements, including visits to Mangaldoi in Darrang district and the Numaligarh refinery in Golaghat. These events will feature public addresses by Modi, highlighting his commitment to regional growth.

The Prime Minister's visit to Assam is a testament to the central government's focus on fostering cultural and infrastructural development in the northeastern region. After completing his engagements, Modi will proceed to Kolkata, marking the next leg of his official tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beatrice Chebet Secures Gold with a Stellar 10,000m Finish

Beatrice Chebet Secures Gold with a Stellar 10,000m Finish

 Japan
2
BJP's Hemant Khandelwal: Resilient Amidst Minor Mishap

BJP's Hemant Khandelwal: Resilient Amidst Minor Mishap

 India
3
Cloudburst Chaos: Himachal's Monsoon Fury

Cloudburst Chaos: Himachal's Monsoon Fury

 India
4
Harmanpreet Kaur's Confident Charge: India Aims to Conquer Australia

Harmanpreet Kaur's Confident Charge: India Aims to Conquer Australia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025