Mirai: Super Yodha's Stellar Box Office Debut

Mirai: Super Yodha, a film starring popular Telugu actor Teja Sajja, made an impressive worldwide box office debut, earning Rs 27.20 crore on its first day.

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni and featuring actors like Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, and Shriya Saran, the film was released globally to much fanfare. The production company, People Media Factory, announced the box office figures on their official X handle, signifying a successful launch.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, the movie's screenplay was developed by Gattamneni and Manibabu Karanam. Released in multiple languages, including Hindi, it is presented by filmmaker Karan Johar.