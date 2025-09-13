Left Menu

Mirai: Super Yodha's Stellar Box Office Debut

The film 'Mirai: Super Yodha', starring Teja Sajja, grossed Rs 27.20 crore globally on its opening day. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni and featuring an ensemble cast, the film is produced by People Media Factory. Released in multiple languages, it is presented by Karan Johar in Hindi.

Updated: 13-09-2025
Mirai: Super Yodha, a film starring popular Telugu actor Teja Sajja, made an impressive worldwide box office debut, earning Rs 27.20 crore on its first day.

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni and featuring actors like Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, and Shriya Saran, the film was released globally to much fanfare. The production company, People Media Factory, announced the box office figures on their official X handle, signifying a successful launch.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, the movie's screenplay was developed by Gattamneni and Manibabu Karanam. Released in multiple languages, including Hindi, it is presented by filmmaker Karan Johar.

