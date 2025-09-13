Modi's Tribute to Bhupen Hazarika Heals Old Wounds in Assam
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked PM Narendra Modi for attending Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary, healing old sentiments related to former PM Manmohan Singh's absence at Hazarika’s funeral. Sarma praised Hazarika's contributions to social equality and nationalism, acknowledging the central government's honors, including the Bharat Ratna and a commemorative coin.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence at Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations in Assam has been described as a balm for old wounds by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Sarma highlighted the absence of then-PM Manmohan Singh during Hazarika's funeral in 2011, which had left the people of Assam disappointed.
The chief minister expressed gratitude for Modi's participation, noting it has left an indelible mark on the people for his respect towards Hazarika, a revered figure in Assam known for his contributions to social equality and nationalism through music.
Sarma further applauded the BJP-led central government for honoring the 'Bard of Brahmaputra' with the Bharat Ratna, naming a major bridge after him, and releasing a Rs 100 commemorative coin in his memory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Honoured to be part of Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary celebrations in Assam, his songs unite India: PM in Guwahati.
Bharat Ratna to Bhupen Hazarika honour for entire Northeast: PM at function marking musical doyen's birth centenary.
PM Narendra Modi releases Rs 100 centenary commemorative coin on Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati.
By being present at Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary celebration, PM has shown respect to him; Assam will not forget this gesture: Himanta.
PM Narendra Modi releases book on Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati.