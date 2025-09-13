Left Menu

Modi's Tribute to Bhupen Hazarika Heals Old Wounds in Assam

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked PM Narendra Modi for attending Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary, healing old sentiments related to former PM Manmohan Singh's absence at Hazarika’s funeral. Sarma praised Hazarika's contributions to social equality and nationalism, acknowledging the central government's honors, including the Bharat Ratna and a commemorative coin.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence at Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations in Assam has been described as a balm for old wounds by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Sarma highlighted the absence of then-PM Manmohan Singh during Hazarika's funeral in 2011, which had left the people of Assam disappointed.

The chief minister expressed gratitude for Modi's participation, noting it has left an indelible mark on the people for his respect towards Hazarika, a revered figure in Assam known for his contributions to social equality and nationalism through music.

Sarma further applauded the BJP-led central government for honoring the 'Bard of Brahmaputra' with the Bharat Ratna, naming a major bridge after him, and releasing a Rs 100 commemorative coin in his memory.

