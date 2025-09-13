SMVDSB Revamps Infrastructure for Smooth Navratra Pilgrimage

The Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) is taking significant steps to bolster infrastructure ahead of next month's Shardiya Navratras. With the shrine reopening following a 19-day closure due to a fatal landslide, officials focus on safety and seamless communication along the pilgrimage route.

In a collaborative meeting led by CEO Sachin Kumar Vaishya, diverse agencies including security forces and civil administration discussed improvements. Measures include reviving wireless communication, enhancing disaster management preparedness, and installing additional signage to facilitate a smooth pilgrimage experience and manage massive crowds expected at the shrine and base camp, Katra.

Security readiness is prioritized with a robust multi-tier security grid and reinforced infrastructure. Critical steps involve RFID card enforcement, personnel verification, and installation of vital rescue tools. These preparations aim to ensure a safe and organized environment amidst anticipated heavy footfall during the festival period.

(With inputs from agencies.)