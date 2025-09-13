Left Menu

Salman Khan Meets Ladakh Governor Amidst 'Battle of Galwan' Shoot

Bollywood star Salman Khan met with Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta during the filming of his upcoming movie 'Battle of Galwan'. The visit focused on promoting Ladakh as a tourist and film destination, highlighting its unique landscapes and cultural heritage. Khan praised the region's beauty and hospitality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 13-09-2025 20:21 IST
Bollywood icon Salman Khan, currently in Ladakh filming the much-anticipated war drama 'Battle of Galwan,' took a break to meet with Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Saturday. During the courtesy visit, the governor and his wife extended a warm welcome by presenting the traditional 'Khatak and Thangka'.

The meeting was seen as a mutual opportunity. The governor applauded Khan's contributions to Indian cinema and his philanthropic efforts, while also using it as a chance to discuss boosting tourism in Ladakh. Especially emphasizing the potential for film shoots, adventure tourism, and eco-tourism, Governor Gupta believes Bollywood's involvement could significantly elevate the region's profile.

The interaction highlighted the breathtaking natural landscapes of Ladakh as perfect backdrops for filmmakers. Salman Khan expressed gratitude to the local administration and lauded the region's beauty and welcoming locals. Also present at the meeting were Bindu Gupta and Khan's production team, reflecting the collaborative spirit of the occasion.

