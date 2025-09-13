Honoring the Legacy of Bhupen Hazarika: A Nation's Tribute
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for attending Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations. Sarma highlighted Hazarika's vision of social equality through music and cinema, praising the current government for honoring the 'Bard of Brahmaputra' with the Bharat Ratna and more.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attending the birth centenary celebrations of Bhupen Hazarika, calling it a healing gesture for the people of Assam. Modi's presence marks a stark contrast to the absence of a representative from the central government at Hazarika's funeral in 2011.
Speaking at the event, Sarma recounted the late maestro's vision of social equality, conveyed through his music and films, emphasizing that art bears social responsibility beyond mere entertainment. He noted that Hazarika's nationalistic fervor was evident in his work, earning accolades such as the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
The chief minister also thanked the BJP-led central government for honoring Hazarika with the Bharat Ratna and naming a key infrastructure, the Dhola-Sadiya bridge, after him. Sarma emphasized the state government's commitment to an ongoing celebration of Hazarika's legacy, underscoring the cultural pride instilled by Modi's visit.
