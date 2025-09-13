Left Menu

Preserving the Past: New Delhi Declaration Champions Manuscript Heritage

At the 'Gyan Bharatam' conference, experts resolved to preserve India's manuscript heritage via the New Delhi Declaration. The initiative aims to digitize and disseminate these cultural treasures and includes efforts to repatriate original works. The declaration emphasizes manuscripts as vital cultural links to the past and future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 22:54 IST
The 'Gyan Bharatam' global conference wrapped up in New Delhi with a significant development: the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration by a coalition of scholars and researchers. The declaration aims to bolster manuscript preservation efforts, with an emphasis on digitization and repatriation of India's rich manuscript heritage.

The event, hosted at Vigyan Bhawan, gathered over 1,100 participants dedicated to safeguarding India's traditional knowledge and cultural treasures. The Ministry of Culture emphasized the role of manuscripts as a foundational element of the nation's identity, underscoring their importance for future generations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the Gyan Bharatam Mission's goal to unify India's shared cultural heritage on a global scale. Key resolutions include public awareness campaigns and nurturing manuscripts from diverse regions as symbols of cultural unity and identity.

