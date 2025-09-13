Preserving the Past: New Delhi Declaration Champions Manuscript Heritage

The 'Gyan Bharatam' global conference wrapped up in New Delhi with a significant development: the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration by a coalition of scholars and researchers. The declaration aims to bolster manuscript preservation efforts, with an emphasis on digitization and repatriation of India's rich manuscript heritage.

The event, hosted at Vigyan Bhawan, gathered over 1,100 participants dedicated to safeguarding India's traditional knowledge and cultural treasures. The Ministry of Culture emphasized the role of manuscripts as a foundational element of the nation's identity, underscoring their importance for future generations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the Gyan Bharatam Mission's goal to unify India's shared cultural heritage on a global scale. Key resolutions include public awareness campaigns and nurturing manuscripts from diverse regions as symbols of cultural unity and identity.