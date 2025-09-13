Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya's Grand Festival of Lights

The Uttar Pradesh government has started making elaborate preparations for Deepotsav 2025, aiming to create a grand and divine celebration in Ayodhya, officials revealed on Saturday. The event will feature the illumination of the Saryu river ghats and Ram Ki Paidi with over 26 lakh diyas, symbolizing Lord Ram's return and spreading light among numerous devotees.

A pollution-free green fireworks show is planned for October 19, promising a 10-minute spectacle that combines music, laser effects, and modern choreography to meet international standards. Jaiveer Singh, the Tourism and Culture Minister, stated that this year's preparations align with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision to display Ayodhya's cultural heritage on an international scale.

Mukesh Kumar Meshram, Principal Secretary of the Tourism and Culture Department, emphasized that this year's Deepotsav is about blending tradition with innovation. The eco-friendly fireworks aim to spread a sustainability message while showcasing Ayodhya's renowned heritage globally.

