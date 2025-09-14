Left Menu

Om Birla's Spiritual Sojourn in Tirumala

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited Tirumala to offer prayers at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple. Following his spiritual visit, he is set to chair a national conference on women's empowerment in Parliament, attended by prominent leaders including the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman and Andhra Pradesh Governor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 14-09-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 09:44 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited the revered Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala on Sunday, engaging in prayers as part of his spiritual itinerary.

Upon his arrival, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials warmly received Birla, guiding him for a ceremonial darshan at the esteemed shrine. Following the visit, priests honored him with traditional silk clothes and prasadams at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Birla is scheduled to spearhead the National Conference of the Committee on Empowerment of Women Parliament and State and Union Territory Legislatures. The event, slated for September 14 and 15, will witness the presence of key figures like Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer.

