Om Birla's Spiritual Sojourn in Tirumala

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited the revered Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala on Sunday, engaging in prayers as part of his spiritual itinerary.

Upon his arrival, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials warmly received Birla, guiding him for a ceremonial darshan at the esteemed shrine. Following the visit, priests honored him with traditional silk clothes and prasadams at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Birla is scheduled to spearhead the National Conference of the Committee on Empowerment of Women Parliament and State and Union Territory Legislatures. The event, slated for September 14 and 15, will witness the presence of key figures like Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer.