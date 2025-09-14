Left Menu

Vibrant Festivities Mark Sree Krishna Jayanti in Kerala

Sree Krishna Jayanti was joyously celebrated across Kerala with special temple rituals and lively processions featuring children as Lord Krishna and Gopikas. Massive crowds gathered at notable temples, and various leaders extended their greetings, emphasizing truth and unity. The festivities included colorful tableaux and traditional percussion performances.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-09-2025 18:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 14 (PTI) - The celebration of Sree Krishna Jayanti across Kerala was a spectacle of devotion and cultural vibrancy, as special pujas and animated processions were held on Sunday.

Key temples, such as Aranmula Parthasarathy and Guruvayur Sree Krishna, attracted large crowds from early in the morning. The highlight was the Maha Shobha Yatras orchestrated by Balagokulam, featuring children clad as Lord Krishna and Gopikas, moving to the resonant beats of traditional percussion.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with other political leaders, extended greetings, expressing hopes for the festival to symbolize truth, righteousness, and unity. Extensive arrangements by police and volunteers ensured a seamless celebration.

