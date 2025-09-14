Vibrant Festivities Mark Sree Krishna Jayanti in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 14 (PTI) - The celebration of Sree Krishna Jayanti across Kerala was a spectacle of devotion and cultural vibrancy, as special pujas and animated processions were held on Sunday.

Key temples, such as Aranmula Parthasarathy and Guruvayur Sree Krishna, attracted large crowds from early in the morning. The highlight was the Maha Shobha Yatras orchestrated by Balagokulam, featuring children clad as Lord Krishna and Gopikas, moving to the resonant beats of traditional percussion.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with other political leaders, extended greetings, expressing hopes for the festival to symbolize truth, righteousness, and unity. Extensive arrangements by police and volunteers ensured a seamless celebration.