Ricky Hatton: A Legend Remembered in British Boxing

British boxing legend Ricky Hatton, renowned for his indomitable spirit and two-division world championships, has passed away at 46. He faced personal struggles with depression and substance abuse but also championed mental health initiatives. An ambassador for change, his legacy endures through his remarkable career and personal advocacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 21:32 IST
British boxing legend Ricky Hatton, acclaimed for his indomitable spirit and two-division world championships, passed away at the age of 46, as confirmed by the World Boxing Association on Sunday.

Nicknamed 'the Hitman,' Hatton's career was marked by significant victories, including multiple world titles and a particularly brutal win over Kostya Tszyu in 2005. After retiring in 2012, Hatton struggled with depression and substance abuse but later became an advocate for mental health.

Tributes poured in from the sporting world, with figures like Manny Pacquiao and Amir Khan honoring his legacy both inside and outside the ring. Manchester City, Hatton's beloved football club, commemorated his life with a moment of appreciation during their match against Manchester United.

