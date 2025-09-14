Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV Honors Modern Christian Martyrs Amidst Rising Numbers

Pope Leo XIV paid tribute to modern Christian martyrs, highlighting their bravery and the increasing global persecution they face. The Vatican has documented over 1,500 cases since 2000, noting those killed for their faith by militants and other groups. The initiative underscores an 'ecumenism of blood' uniting all persecuted Christians.

Pope Leo XIV has honored Christians killed for their faith in a solemn service, acknowledging their growing numbers globally. He praised their courage during a prayer event that drew Orthodox and Christian leaders from over 30 denominations.

The initiative, distinct from the Vatican's saint-making process, seeks to document and remember modern martyrs. Among those remembered, Sister Dorothy Stang, an American nun, was assassinated in 2005 for defending the Amazon and its settlers. Significant cases include the tragic 21 Coptic Orthodox workers beheaded in Libya in 2015 by Islamic extremists.

Pope Leo lamented that persecution persists despite the fall of historic dictatorships. The Vatican commission reported 1,500 martyrdom cases since 2000, with many victims located in Africa and Asia, but none were included in the current sainthood process due to ongoing security concerns.

