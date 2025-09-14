Pope Leo XIV Honors Modern Christian Martyrs Amidst Rising Numbers
Pope Leo XIV paid tribute to modern Christian martyrs, highlighting their bravery and the increasing global persecution they face. The Vatican has documented over 1,500 cases since 2000, noting those killed for their faith by militants and other groups. The initiative underscores an 'ecumenism of blood' uniting all persecuted Christians.
- Country:
- Italy
Pope Leo XIV has honored Christians killed for their faith in a solemn service, acknowledging their growing numbers globally. He praised their courage during a prayer event that drew Orthodox and Christian leaders from over 30 denominations.
The initiative, distinct from the Vatican's saint-making process, seeks to document and remember modern martyrs. Among those remembered, Sister Dorothy Stang, an American nun, was assassinated in 2005 for defending the Amazon and its settlers. Significant cases include the tragic 21 Coptic Orthodox workers beheaded in Libya in 2015 by Islamic extremists.
Pope Leo lamented that persecution persists despite the fall of historic dictatorships. The Vatican commission reported 1,500 martyrdom cases since 2000, with many victims located in Africa and Asia, but none were included in the current sainthood process due to ongoing security concerns.
ALSO READ
World runs on faith and belief; Bharat is land of faith, having men of action and logic: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Indore.
Resumption of Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage: Faith Reaffirmed
Faith Over Fear: Church Leaders Challenge Trump's Immigration Policies
Humbly accept outcome with abiding faith in democratic processes of our great republic: Oppn nominee B Sudershan Reddy after VP poll.
Faith and Politics: Durga Puja Photo Controversy in Delhi