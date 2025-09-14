Left Menu

Champai Soren Calls for United Tribal Movement Against Land Grabs

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren criticizes the Hemant Soren government for neglecting tribal rights and failing to implement the PESA Act. He urges the tribal community to unite against land grabs, citing historical figures, and calls for a December 22 meeting to discuss their future course of action.

Updated: 14-09-2025 23:23 IST
Champai Soren
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heightened tensions, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren accuses the current Hemant Soren-led government of indifference towards tribal issues, particularly the failure to implement the PESA Act.

Addressing an 'Adivasi Maha Darbar', Soren criticized state efforts to block his agricultural initiatives on disputed lands, stressing the need for tribal unity against such encroachments.

He urged communities to safeguard their land and identity, warning of a December 22 gathering aimed at resisting legal loopholes eroding their historically protected territories.

