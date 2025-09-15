Bruce Dern to star in 'All Day Happy Dance' from John Francis Sullivan

Hollywood actor Bruce Dern, best known for his roles in projects such as ''Coming Home'', ''Nebraska'', and ''Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'', is set to feature in the coming-of-age drama ''All Day Happy Dance''.

Besides Dern, Scottie Thompson of ''NCIS'' and ''Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines'' actor Nick Stahl have also boarded the upcoming film from John Francis Sullivan, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The indie film revolves around a steadfast patriarch, Gramps, essayed by Dern, whose daughter Shay (Thompson) is a single mother navigating the ADHD diagnosis of one of her identical twin sons, who shares his medication with his brother.

The production of the film has started. It is produced by Buffy Andrade Castillo alongside Tammy Apana, John 'JD' Drury, Martin Palafox, Thompson and Sullivan.

Actors Blake Lindsley, Kate Spare and Will River Mossek, Jasper John Weinberg and Elisabeth Fitzgerald round off the cast of the film.

Dern's last work is ''The Devil's Trap'' (2024). The film also featured Michael Pare and Richard Grieco in pivotal roles. It was directed by Alexander Nistratov.

