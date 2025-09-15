Left Menu

Bruce Dern to star in 'All Day Happy Dance' from John Francis Sullivan

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-09-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 11:59 IST
Bruce Dern to star in 'All Day Happy Dance' from John Francis Sullivan
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actor Bruce Dern, best known for his roles in projects such as ''Coming Home'', ''Nebraska'', and ''Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'', is set to feature in the coming-of-age drama ''All Day Happy Dance''.

Besides Dern, Scottie Thompson of ''NCIS'' and ''Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines'' actor Nick Stahl have also boarded the upcoming film from John Francis Sullivan, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The indie film revolves around a steadfast patriarch, Gramps, essayed by Dern, whose daughter Shay (Thompson) is a single mother navigating the ADHD diagnosis of one of her identical twin sons, who shares his medication with his brother.

The production of the film has started. It is produced by Buffy Andrade Castillo alongside Tammy Apana, John 'JD' Drury, Martin Palafox, Thompson and Sullivan.

Actors Blake Lindsley, Kate Spare and Will River Mossek, Jasper John Weinberg and Elisabeth Fitzgerald round off the cast of the film.

Dern's last work is ''The Devil's Trap'' (2024). The film also featured Michael Pare and Richard Grieco in pivotal roles. It was directed by Alexander Nistratov.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Cement launches 'FutureX' to bridge classrooms with real-world innovation aims to forge India's next-gen leaders

Adani Cement launches 'FutureX' to bridge classrooms with real-world innovat...

 India
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea to fine companies up to 5% of profit for recurring fatal accidents, ministry says

UPDATE 1-South Korea to fine companies up to 5% of profit for recurring fata...

 Global
3
Truck driver abducted, rescued from ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's house

Truck driver abducted, rescued from ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's house

 India
4
Truck driver abducted, rescued from ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's house

Truck driver abducted, rescued from ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's house

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025