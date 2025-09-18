Left Menu

India's Artistic Marvel: A 10-Kilometer Canvas Unfolds

The New Delhi Municipal Council is set to break a Guinness World Record by organizing a live painting event featuring over 40,000 artists on a 10-km-long canvas at Kartavya Path. This historic endeavor, titled 'Viksit Bharat ke Rang, Kala ke Sang', celebrates India's artistic diversity and cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will make an ambitious attempt to enter the Guinness World Records by orchestrating a massive 10-kilometer-long live canvas painting. This artistic extravaganza, hosted at the lawns of Kartavya Path, will see the participation of over 40,000 artists, including top Padma awardees.

Organized in collaboration with Triveni Kala Sangam and Delhi University, the event is part of the 'Seva Parv' celebrations, commemorating 75 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. NDMC claims this initiative will surpass the previous record set by 5,084 artists in Panama back in 2014.

Prominent figures such as Jatin Das, Biman B. Bas, and Adwaita Gadanayak are among the participants. The event marks a historic day that combines the talents of renowned artists and aspiring creators, embodying India's vision for 2047 through the vibrant theme of 'Viksit Bharat'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

