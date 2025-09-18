India's Artistic Marvel: A 10-Kilometer Canvas Unfolds

On Friday, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will make an ambitious attempt to enter the Guinness World Records by orchestrating a massive 10-kilometer-long live canvas painting. This artistic extravaganza, hosted at the lawns of Kartavya Path, will see the participation of over 40,000 artists, including top Padma awardees.

Organized in collaboration with Triveni Kala Sangam and Delhi University, the event is part of the 'Seva Parv' celebrations, commemorating 75 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. NDMC claims this initiative will surpass the previous record set by 5,084 artists in Panama back in 2014.

Prominent figures such as Jatin Das, Biman B. Bas, and Adwaita Gadanayak are among the participants. The event marks a historic day that combines the talents of renowned artists and aspiring creators, embodying India's vision for 2047 through the vibrant theme of 'Viksit Bharat'.

(With inputs from agencies.)