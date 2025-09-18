Sammohan Festival: Celebrating Abilities with Art and Unity

The Sammohan festival, a celebrated national event for individuals with disabilities to display their talents, is set to take the stage on September 27 and 28. The Different Art Centre (DAC), the host, announced that approximately 200 participants from across India, including Kerala, will join the festival.

The festival's inauguration will be graced by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. Esteemed institutions such as the National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities (Divyangjan), Kolkata, and the Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (CRC–Nagpur) are set to participate, alongside groups like Chayanit – The Chosen Ones from Delhi and SATYA Art and Culture Dance Studio, Odisha.

A highlight this year includes a performance by Chayanit – The Chosen Ones, a neurodivergent band co-founded by drummer Chayan Taneja, 22, from Delhi and pianist Devanga Bidrum Kalita, 29, from Assam. This festival aligns with DAC's mission of fostering an inclusive cultural and social ecosystem, a vision set to expand with the International Institute for People with Disability (IIPD) in Kasaragod.

