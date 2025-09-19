Left Menu

Walt Disney & Kimmel Confront Social Media Storm

Walt Disney and Jimmy Kimmel faced backlash over Kimmel's comments about Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist. Social media uproar led to safety concerns and resulted in Kimmel's show being pulled from ABC. Pressure mounts as the FCC and major networks react to the controversy, demanding corrective actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 06:31 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 06:31 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, representatives from Walt Disney and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel urgently attempted to quell a social media backlash sparked by Kimmel's contentious comments on conservative activist Charlie Kirk. According to insiders, Kimmel's remarks generated intense reactions, including threats that raised safety concerns for the host and his team.

Before the scheduled 4:30 p.m. taping, Disney's senior executives, including CEO Bob Iger, decided to pull Kimmel's show off air. ABC's move was met with criticism in Hollywood, with many accusing the network of succumbing to political pressures and threatening free speech. Kimmel's commentary had notably targeted connections between the alleged shooter and the MAGA movement.

The Federal Communications Commission Chair, Brendan Carr, further complicated the scenario by suggesting the withdrawal of licenses for stations broadcasting Kimmel's program, describing it as misleading. Moreover, major broadcast groups like Nexstar and Sinclair have decided to suspend Kimmel's show until an apology is issued to Kirk's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

