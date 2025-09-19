Celebrating 60 Years: Northeast India Festival Unites Cultures in Singapore

The much-anticipated 4th Northeast India Festival 2025 commences today at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, where halls 404 and 405 will vibrantly showcase Northeast India's culture, trade, and tourism. This landmark event celebrates the 60th anniversary of India-Singapore diplomatic ties and the India-ASEAN Year of Tourism, blending high-level exchanges with vivid cultural exhibitions. The festival aims to position Northeast India as a natural bridge to Southeast Asia, enhancing its socio-economic connections.

The inaugural session will feature attendance by policymakers and senior officials from the North Eastern states, alongside leaders, diplomats, and industrialists from Singapore. This gathering is poised to set the stage for robust dialogues on trade, connectivity, and cultural cooperation. Public access will be granted between September 20-21, with programmes free of charge. An encompassing Trade and Tourism Exhibition will operate from 11 AM to 10 PM, spotlighting Northeast India's diverse offerings, including GI-tagged agri-horticulture products, Assam tea, handloom and handicrafts by award-winning artisans, and a Tourism Pavilion exploring signature destinations and festivals.

The event will also provide a platform for interactions with top Singaporean industrialists to promote regional investment, complemented by exclusive B2B meets focusing on tourism and trade scheduled for September 20. These sessions aim to foster partnerships among leading tour operators, buyers, and entrepreneurs from India and Singapore in the sectors of hospitality, agriculture, textiles, and creative industries. A vibrant cultural and fashion showcase on September 20 (3 PM - 9:45 PM) will feature traditional dances, performances by diaspora groups, and a tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, alongside a show by Bollywood star Zubeen Garg. The festival continues on September 21, promising more fashion, folk dances, and contemporary music, showcasing acts from regional talents. This extension to Singapore further solidifies the success of previous editions held in Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City, emphasizing India's 'Act East Policy' and regional cultural diplomacy. According to Shyamkanu Mahanta, the Chief Organiser, this festival is a statement of intent aimed at meaningful engagement with Southeast Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)