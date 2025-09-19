Left Menu

Assam Mourns the Loss of Beloved Cultural Icon Zubeen Garg

Assam was engulfed in mourning following the tragic death of singer Zubeen Garg. Known as a cultural icon, his demise during a trip to Singapore devastated fans and communities across the state. Memorials and gatherings were held in various cities as people paid tribute to his influential legacy.

Updated: 19-09-2025 21:35 IST
The northeastern Indian state of Assam was plunged into mourning as news spread of the untimely death of beloved singer Zubeen Garg. Fans and admirers gathered across the state to pay tribute to the iconic musician, whose works have left an indelible mark on generations.

Garg, aged 52, died in a tragic accident while attending the North East Festival in Singapore. Known for his captivating performances, including those at the Rongali Bihu celebrations, Garg's passing left a void in the cultural landscape of Assam.

The shockwaves of his death reached every corner of the state, with condolence meetings held by various organizations. His legacy as a cultural and musical icon remains etched in the hearts of millions who mourn his loss.

