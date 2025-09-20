Gomti Book Festival Encourages Reading in the Digital Age

In a bid to foster a love for reading among the youth, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the fourth Gomti Book Festival at Lucknow University on Saturday. He called on children and young adults to spend more time with books and less on their smartphones, emphasizing the value of reading in enhancing creativity and knowledge.

The event, which will run until September 28, promises a rich confluence of literature and knowledge. Drawing on historical figures like Rishi Yajnavalkya, Adityanath highlighted the importance of knowledge as a life's supreme pursuit and aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's encouragement that a reading nation is a leading nation. He urged students to buy and read books like Modi's 'Exam Warriors' to excel academically.

The festival saw attendance from dignitaries including UP Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, literature enthusiasts, and students. Noteworthy figures such as National Book Trust Chairman Professor Milind Sudhakar Marathe, and author Chandra Prakash Dwivedi were also present, highlighting a strong commitment to the cultural enrichment of the community.

