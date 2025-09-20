Controversy Surrounds Poonam Pandey's Role in Delhi's Luv Kush Ramleela

The decision by the Luv Kush Ramleela Committee in Delhi to cast model-actress Poonam Pandey as 'Mandodari', the wife of Ravana, has stirred significant political and social debate.

The BJP and the VHP have voiced their objections, citing Pandey's past controversies as inappropriate for the traditional performance. BJP media cell head Praveen Shankar Kapoor has formally requested the committee to reconsider the casting decision.

Despite the backlash, committee president Arjun Kumar has defended the decision, stating that Pandey, along with 500 other performers, contributes to the inclusivity and innovation of the celebrated Ramleela presentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)