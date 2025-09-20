Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Poonam Pandey's Role in Delhi's Luv Kush Ramleela

The Luv Kush Ramleela Committee's decision to cast Poonam Pandey as 'Mandodari' has sparked political debate, with BJP and VHP leaders calling for her replacement. Despite her controversial past, organizers defend the choice, emphasizing the inclusive and innovative nature of the traditional performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 18:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The decision by the Luv Kush Ramleela Committee in Delhi to cast model-actress Poonam Pandey as 'Mandodari', the wife of Ravana, has stirred significant political and social debate.

The BJP and the VHP have voiced their objections, citing Pandey's past controversies as inappropriate for the traditional performance. BJP media cell head Praveen Shankar Kapoor has formally requested the committee to reconsider the casting decision.

Despite the backlash, committee president Arjun Kumar has defended the decision, stating that Pandey, along with 500 other performers, contributes to the inclusivity and innovation of the celebrated Ramleela presentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

