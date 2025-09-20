Delhi's Multi-Faith Tribute: Celebrating Guru Tegh Bahadur's Legacy

The Delhi Government on Saturday paid homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur with a multi-faith tribute program, Sarab Dharam Sammelan, to honor his 350th martyrdom anniversary.

Held at the ICAR Convention Centre, the event was a joint effort by the Department of Art, Culture and Languages and the Punjabi Academy, highlighting the Guru's enduring sacrifice.

Religious leaders emphasized Guru Tegh Bahadur's messages of unity and religious tolerance. Eminent ministers pledged further programs to promote his teachings in the upcoming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)