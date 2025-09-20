Left Menu

Delhi's Multi-Faith Tribute: Celebrating Guru Tegh Bahadur's Legacy

The Delhi Government hosted a Sarab Dharam Sammelan to commemorate Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary. The event, attended by religious leaders and government officials, emphasized the Guru's teachings on humanity and unity. The government plans further initiatives to promote his message of tolerance and equality.

  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Government on Saturday paid homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur with a multi-faith tribute program, Sarab Dharam Sammelan, to honor his 350th martyrdom anniversary.

Held at the ICAR Convention Centre, the event was a joint effort by the Department of Art, Culture and Languages and the Punjabi Academy, highlighting the Guru's enduring sacrifice.

Religious leaders emphasized Guru Tegh Bahadur's messages of unity and religious tolerance. Eminent ministers pledged further programs to promote his teachings in the upcoming months.

