Mohanlal Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023: A Cinematic Legend Honored

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has been awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023, recognizing his iconic contributions to Indian cinema. With a career spanning over four decades and 350 films across languages, his work continues to inspire. Prime Minister Modi and other leaders congratulated him for this esteemed accolade.

New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 19:25 IST
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has been announced as the recipient of the 2023 Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest cinematic honor, as confirmed by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Saturday.

The veteran actor, director, and producer received the accolade for his 'iconic contribution to Indian cinema,' as endorsed by the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee. He will be presented with the award during the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on September 23.

Renowned for his unmatched talent and versatility, Mohanlal's career, spanning over 40 years and more than 350 films, including celebrated works such as 'Thanmathra' and 'Drishyam,' has set a golden standard in the film industry.

