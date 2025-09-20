Mamata Banerjee and Durga Puja: Controversy and Devotion
The inaugural celebration of Durga Puja pandals by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee before Mahalaya has led to criticism from Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. He accuses Banerjee of disrespecting Hindu traditions, while Trinamool Congress defends her devout Hindu identity and accuses BJP of divisive politics.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee finds herself amidst controversy as she inaugurated Durga Puja pandals just before Mahalaya. This move drew criticism from the opposition, especially Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who labeled the act as disrespectful to Hindu sentiments.
Adhikari criticized Banerjee, accusing her of undermining Hindu traditions by initiating festivities during 'Pitru paksha,' a period traditionally seen as inauspicious for new beginnings. He described the action as part of Banerjee's vote bank politics, saying it disrespects the solemn nature of the period.
In defense, Trinamool Congress representative Kunal Ghosh emphasized Banerjee's devout Hindu practice, highlighting her personal devotion and regular pujas, and countered the BJP's criticism as an attempt to polarize communities based on religion during one of Bengal's most unifying festivals.
