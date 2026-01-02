Abhishek Banerjee Rallies TMC for West Bengal Electoral Battle

In a fiery display of political acumen, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has thrown down the gauntlet ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, challenging both the Election Commission and opposition BJP forces.

Speaking to a boisterous crowd in Baruipur, Banerjee criticized the Election Commission's alleged efforts to delete legitimate voter names, accusing them of conspiracy amid ongoing statewide SIR enumerations. He introduced voters wrongfully marked as 'dead,' vowing TMC's increased resilience in the face of adversity.

Unveiling TMC's campaign, 'Abar Jitbe Bangla,' Banerjee set ambitious targets for his party, including winning all 31 seats in South 24 Parganas. With a promise to counter BJP influence, he criticized central government schemes and rallied for a massive voter turnout to sway the electoral outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)