Abhishek Banerjee Rallies TMC for West Bengal Electoral Battle
Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP, has geared up his party for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, challenging allegations of electoral roll manipulation by the Election Commission. Banerjee aims to win more seats than previous elections and launched the 'Abar Jitbe Bangla' campaign, underscoring TMC's resolve against BJP tactics.
In a fiery display of political acumen, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has thrown down the gauntlet ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, challenging both the Election Commission and opposition BJP forces.
Speaking to a boisterous crowd in Baruipur, Banerjee criticized the Election Commission's alleged efforts to delete legitimate voter names, accusing them of conspiracy amid ongoing statewide SIR enumerations. He introduced voters wrongfully marked as 'dead,' vowing TMC's increased resilience in the face of adversity.
Unveiling TMC's campaign, 'Abar Jitbe Bangla,' Banerjee set ambitious targets for his party, including winning all 31 seats in South 24 Parganas. With a promise to counter BJP influence, he criticized central government schemes and rallied for a massive voter turnout to sway the electoral outcome.
(With inputs from agencies.)
