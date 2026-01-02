Left Menu

Abhishek Banerjee Rallies TMC for West Bengal Electoral Battle

Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP, has geared up his party for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, challenging allegations of electoral roll manipulation by the Election Commission. Banerjee aims to win more seats than previous elections and launched the 'Abar Jitbe Bangla' campaign, underscoring TMC's resolve against BJP tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-01-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 21:09 IST
Abhishek Banerjee Rallies TMC for West Bengal Electoral Battle
Abhishek Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery display of political acumen, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has thrown down the gauntlet ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, challenging both the Election Commission and opposition BJP forces.

Speaking to a boisterous crowd in Baruipur, Banerjee criticized the Election Commission's alleged efforts to delete legitimate voter names, accusing them of conspiracy amid ongoing statewide SIR enumerations. He introduced voters wrongfully marked as 'dead,' vowing TMC's increased resilience in the face of adversity.

Unveiling TMC's campaign, 'Abar Jitbe Bangla,' Banerjee set ambitious targets for his party, including winning all 31 seats in South 24 Parganas. With a promise to counter BJP influence, he criticized central government schemes and rallied for a massive voter turnout to sway the electoral outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Venezuela's Oil Diplomacy: Maduro Opens Doors to U.S. Investment Amidst Tensions

Venezuela's Oil Diplomacy: Maduro Opens Doors to U.S. Investment Amidst Tens...

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid Fiscal Stimulus and Geopolitical Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid Fiscal Stimulus and Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
3
Revive and Thrive: LIC's Extensive Policy Revival Drive

Revive and Thrive: LIC's Extensive Policy Revival Drive

 India
4
Journalists Sentenced in Absentia: Political Theatre or Justice?

Journalists Sentenced in Absentia: Political Theatre or Justice?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026