Controversy Brews Over Garba Entry Restrictions Amidst Navratri Celebrations
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has sparked controversy by recommending that only Hindus be allowed to participate in garba events during Navratri. The VHP suggests checking Aadhaar cards at event entrances to prevent 'love jihad'. This proposal has met with political opposition, highlighting ongoing religious and societal tensions.
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has advised restricting entry to garba events celebrating Navratri to Hindus only, drawing criticism from opposition parties. The organization suggests checking Aadhaar cards to verify participants' identities, aiming to prevent 'love jihad', a term used by some right-wing groups.
Maharashtra's BJP Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated that event organizers have the right to impose conditions, provided they have police permission. In contrast, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticized the VHP, accusing them of attempting to divide society for political gain.
VHP officials emphasized that garba is not just a dance but a form of worship and asserted that only those who believe in the goddess should participate. They also suggested additional measures, including applying 'tilak' on participants and ensuring that they perform puja before entering.
