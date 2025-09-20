Left Menu

Jammu's Paragliding Pilots Soar to New Heights

A group of 19 paragliding pilots from Jammu heads to Himachal Pradesh for an advanced P4 course, sponsored by the directorate of tourism. The course aims to enhance skills and create opportunities for local youth in adventure tourism, focusing on professional growth and self-employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-09-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 21:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A contingent of 19 experienced paragliding pilots from Jammu ventured to Himachal Pradesh on Saturday to undertake an advanced P4 course in the exciting adventure sport, officials reported.

The Jammu tourism directorate, in collaboration with the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, is sponsoring this comprehensive program. Designed to refine skills and expand participants' expertise, the course spans from September 20 to October 27, comprising three phases.

According to tourism director Vikas Gupta, this initiative not only boosts adventure tourism but also offers promising avenues for self-employment and professional advancement for Jammu's youth. Plans for a paragliding site at Aithem aim to further invigorate the local adventure sports scene, said joint director Aijaz Qaiser.

(With inputs from agencies.)

