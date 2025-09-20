Jammu's Paragliding Pilots Soar to New Heights

A contingent of 19 experienced paragliding pilots from Jammu ventured to Himachal Pradesh on Saturday to undertake an advanced P4 course in the exciting adventure sport, officials reported.

The Jammu tourism directorate, in collaboration with the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, is sponsoring this comprehensive program. Designed to refine skills and expand participants' expertise, the course spans from September 20 to October 27, comprising three phases.

According to tourism director Vikas Gupta, this initiative not only boosts adventure tourism but also offers promising avenues for self-employment and professional advancement for Jammu's youth. Plans for a paragliding site at Aithem aim to further invigorate the local adventure sports scene, said joint director Aijaz Qaiser.

