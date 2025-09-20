Global Ayyappa Sangam: Pioneering Spiritual Tourism and Development
Kerala hosted the Global Ayyappa Sangam, drawing over 4,000 participants discussing Sabarimala development, crowd management, and a spiritual tourism circuit. The event marked the 75th anniversary of the Travancore Devaswom Board, with significant international representation. An 18-member committee will assess proposals for advancing state development.
- Country:
- India
The Global Ayyappa Sangam, a significant cultural event, unfolded at Kerala's Pamba with over 4,000 participants engaging in extensive discussions on Sabarimala's development projects, crowd management, and a spiritual tourism circuit.
Minister V N Vasavan highlighted the conclave's success, attracting 4,126 attendees, including 182 international representatives, notably 39 from Sri Lanka, during the Travancore Devaswom Board's 75th-anniversary celebrations.
An 18-member committee has been established to evaluate suggestions from the event aimed at facilitating Sabarimala's growth and broader state development, aligning with growing spiritual tourism aspirations.
(With inputs from agencies.)