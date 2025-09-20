Global Ayyappa Sangam: Pioneering Spiritual Tourism and Development

The Global Ayyappa Sangam, a significant cultural event, unfolded at Kerala's Pamba with over 4,000 participants engaging in extensive discussions on Sabarimala's development projects, crowd management, and a spiritual tourism circuit.

Minister V N Vasavan highlighted the conclave's success, attracting 4,126 attendees, including 182 international representatives, notably 39 from Sri Lanka, during the Travancore Devaswom Board's 75th-anniversary celebrations.

An 18-member committee has been established to evaluate suggestions from the event aimed at facilitating Sabarimala's growth and broader state development, aligning with growing spiritual tourism aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)