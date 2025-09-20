Left Menu

Farewell to a Musical Icon: Zubeen Garg's Last Journey

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is coordinating the return of singer Zubeen Garg's remains after his death in Singapore. Key discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah will finalize cremation plans. The public is urged to honor Garg's memory peacefully, despite ongoing legal procedures involving his manager.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-09-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 23:36 IST
Farewell to a Musical Icon: Zubeen Garg's Last Journey
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced plans to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to cement the arrangements for the late singer Zubeen Garg's cremation. Garg, a celebrated artist known for hits like 'Ya Ali', died unexpectedly in Singapore, prompting a response from high-level officials to ensure a dignified farewell.

Initially set to accompany Garg's body himself, Sarma decided Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita will now escort the remains via chartered flight. The chief minister further detailed that the body, arriving close to midnight at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, will undergo a brief transfer process before heading to Guwahati.

Despite the public's emotions and calls from Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, for compassion towards his manager, Siddhartha Sharma, Sarma emphasized that the law must still investigate the circumstances surrounding Garg's death. He also appealed for public peace, stressing the importance of honoring Garg's legacy with the respect befitting his influence and character.

TRENDING

1
Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path to Democracy?

Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path...

 Guinea
2
Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

 United States
3
Trump's Upcoming Announcement: Autism and Prescription Drug Pricing Shakeup

Trump's Upcoming Announcement: Autism and Prescription Drug Pricing Shakeup

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes at Nashua's Sky Meadow Country Club

Tragedy Strikes at Nashua's Sky Meadow Country Club

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025