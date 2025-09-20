Farewell to a Musical Icon: Zubeen Garg's Last Journey

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced plans to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to cement the arrangements for the late singer Zubeen Garg's cremation. Garg, a celebrated artist known for hits like 'Ya Ali', died unexpectedly in Singapore, prompting a response from high-level officials to ensure a dignified farewell.

Initially set to accompany Garg's body himself, Sarma decided Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita will now escort the remains via chartered flight. The chief minister further detailed that the body, arriving close to midnight at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, will undergo a brief transfer process before heading to Guwahati.

Despite the public's emotions and calls from Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, for compassion towards his manager, Siddhartha Sharma, Sarma emphasized that the law must still investigate the circumstances surrounding Garg's death. He also appealed for public peace, stressing the importance of honoring Garg's legacy with the respect befitting his influence and character.