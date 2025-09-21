Left Menu

Devastation and Tributes: Remembering Zubeen Garg

Chaos erupted at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport as fans of Zubeen Garg broke through barricades, awaiting his remains. The singer, known as the 'Voice of Assam', died in Singapore. His body was received by Assam's Chief Minister and is to be honored in Guwahati.

Guwahati | Updated: 21-09-2025 01:31 IST
A chaotic scene unfolded at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport as fans of beloved singer Zubeen Garg breached barricades, igniting a tense situation. They were gathered to pay homage to Garg, who tragically drowned while swimming in Singapore.

Police intervention became necessary as crowds pushed through barriers, prompting a baton-charge to restore order. Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, received Garg's remains in New Delhi, alongside Union Minister and other officials.

The body will arrive in Guwahati, where it will lie in state for public tribute. The Assam government is coordinating with Garg's family on funeral arrangements. A Cabinet meeting will soon finalize the cremation site.

