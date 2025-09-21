Global Spotlight on India's Seafood Dominance at IISS-2025

The India International Seafood Show (IISS-2025) is set to gather participants from over 15 countries, including major markets such as the US, European Union, and China. The event aligns with World Food India 2025, aiming to highlight India's strengths in seafood trade and its commitment to ethical sourcing.

Scheduled from September 25 to 28 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, IISS-2025 will feature over 260 stalls and discussions on skill development and sustainability. A reverse buyer-seller meet organized by the Marine Products Export Development Authority will connect Indian exporters with international buyers to strengthen trade relations.

As India marks the 50th anniversary of the Seafood Exporters Association, the country heads towards becoming a global leader in seafood exports, with seafood worth Rs 62,408.45 crore exported to 132 countries in 2024-25. Despite challenges like US tariffs, the industry aims for a 100% growth by 2030, driven by diversification and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)