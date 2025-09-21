Left Menu

Global Spotlight on India's Seafood Dominance at IISS-2025

The India International Seafood Show 2025, part of World Food India, brings together global participants to showcase India's leading position in the seafood trade. With a focus on sustainability and ethical sourcing, the event fosters international partnerships and addresses challenges in the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 12:16 IST
Global Spotlight on India's Seafood Dominance at IISS-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India International Seafood Show (IISS-2025) is set to gather participants from over 15 countries, including major markets such as the US, European Union, and China. The event aligns with World Food India 2025, aiming to highlight India's strengths in seafood trade and its commitment to ethical sourcing.

Scheduled from September 25 to 28 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, IISS-2025 will feature over 260 stalls and discussions on skill development and sustainability. A reverse buyer-seller meet organized by the Marine Products Export Development Authority will connect Indian exporters with international buyers to strengthen trade relations.

As India marks the 50th anniversary of the Seafood Exporters Association, the country heads towards becoming a global leader in seafood exports, with seafood worth Rs 62,408.45 crore exported to 132 countries in 2024-25. Despite challenges like US tariffs, the industry aims for a 100% growth by 2030, driven by diversification and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CHP Congress Defies Government Pressure Amid Legal Battles

CHP Congress Defies Government Pressure Amid Legal Battles

 Turkey
2
Global Shift: Recognition of Palestinian State Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Global Shift: Recognition of Palestinian State Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 Global
3
Atletico Madrid's Rocky Road: Early-Season Struggles Continue

Atletico Madrid's Rocky Road: Early-Season Struggles Continue

 Spain
4
Notorious History-Sheeter Zenito Cardoso Arrested in Attack Case

Notorious History-Sheeter Zenito Cardoso Arrested in Attack Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025