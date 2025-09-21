Youthful Strides Toward an Addiction-Free Bengal
Union minister Sukanta Majumdar kicked off the 'Namo Yuva Run' in Kolkata, advocating for an addiction-free West Bengal. The event, part of PM Modi's 75th birthday celebrations, attracted over 1,000 youth participants. Majumdar emphasized the need to address addiction issues among Bengal's young population.
Union minister Sukanta Majumdar took the initiative to promote a healthier lifestyle as he inaugurated the 'Namo Yuva Run' in Kolkata, campaigning for an addiction-free West Bengal.
This 2-kilometer run traversed from Swami Vivekananda's house on Simla Street to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue at Shyambazar, staged by the BJYM in honor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.
More than 1,000 young individuals participated in the run, joined by Majumdar and BJP leader Rahul Sinha, all advocating against youth addictions in the region.
