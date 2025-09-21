Uttar Pradesh CM's World Peace Day Message
On the occasion of World Peace Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended warm greetings to the people of the state. In his message, he emphasized the significance of the ancient ideal 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' as a foundation for global peace and human advancement.
Highlighting the idea of transcending conflict, the Chief Minister called for a collective commitment to fostering cooperation, goodwill, and harmony within the community. His post on social media platform X underlined the need for unity and mutual understanding in achieving lasting peace.
The message served as a reminder of the essential values that contribute to societal progress, aligning with the spirit of World Peace Day and inspiring citizens to work towards these ideals in their daily lives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
