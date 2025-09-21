Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh CM's World Peace Day Message

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended greetings to the state on World Peace Day, emphasizing the importance of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' for global peace and human progress. He encouraged a commitment to cooperation, goodwill, and harmony within society, aiming for conflict resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-09-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 15:32 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM's World Peace Day Message
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of World Peace Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended warm greetings to the people of the state. In his message, he emphasized the significance of the ancient ideal 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' as a foundation for global peace and human advancement.

Highlighting the idea of transcending conflict, the Chief Minister called for a collective commitment to fostering cooperation, goodwill, and harmony within the community. His post on social media platform X underlined the need for unity and mutual understanding in achieving lasting peace.

The message served as a reminder of the essential values that contribute to societal progress, aligning with the spirit of World Peace Day and inspiring citizens to work towards these ideals in their daily lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atletico Madrid's Rocky Road: Early-Season Struggles Continue

Atletico Madrid's Rocky Road: Early-Season Struggles Continue

 Spain
2
Notorious History-Sheeter Zenito Cardoso Arrested in Attack Case

Notorious History-Sheeter Zenito Cardoso Arrested in Attack Case

 India
3
Hamilton's Misstep: Apology to Leclerc After Grand Prix Mix-Up

Hamilton's Misstep: Apology to Leclerc After Grand Prix Mix-Up

 Azerbaijan
4
Corruption Sting: Rajasthan ACB Busts Bribery Operation

Corruption Sting: Rajasthan ACB Busts Bribery Operation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025