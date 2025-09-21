Pharaoh's Priceless Bracelet Melted Down: A Heritage Lost

Egypt is grappling with outrage after the announcement of a 3,000-year-old bracelet, once belonging to an ancient pharaoh, stolen and melted for gold. This shocking incident occurred at Cairo's Egyptian Museum, casting a shadow over the efforts to preserve Egypt's rich history.

Tourism and Antiquities Minister Sherif Fathy, in a televised address, reflected on the theft that took place on September 9 during preparations for an exhibit in Italy. He attributed the theft to procedural negligence and highlighted the ongoing investigation into this breach. The bracelet of Pharaoh Amenemope, containing a lapis lazuli bead, represents a profound loss to Egypt's cultural legacy.

Authorities have apprehended four individuals in connection with the theft, including a museum restoration specialist. The rigorous investigation has exposed security vulnerabilities at the museum—a fact emphasized by stolen footage circulated by the Interior Ministry. As Egyptian society reels from the loss, experts call for stricter security protocols to prevent such tragedies from recurring.