Sky Warriors: Surya Kiran's Awe-Inspiring Aerobatics

The Surya Kiran team's aerobatics captivated onlookers at the Maharaja Agrasen Airport Complex, showcasing unparalleled skill and precision. The event, hosted on Sunday, attracted a vast audience, including many from Hisar and neighboring districts, army personnel, and enthusiastic students.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lauded the air show as an inspiration for young Indians, emphasizing its portrayal of discipline, teamwork, and patriotism. He expressed hope that it would instill pride in the nation's armed forces among the youth.

Saini highlighted the Indian Air Force's critical role in national security, particularly underscoring the enhancements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership with aircraft like the Rafale. He proudly acknowledged the IAF's prowess demonstrated in Operation Sindoor, which earned international acclaim.