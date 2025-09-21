Sky Warriors: Surya Kiran's Awe-Inspiring Aerobatics
The Surya Kiran aerobatic team performed an awe-inspiring air show at Maharaja Agrasen Airport, inspiring attendees including Haryana's Chief Minister. Praising the show for promoting patriotism and teamwork, the event celebrated the Indian Air Force's strength, highlighted by advanced aircraft like Rafale, and its significant role in national security.
The Surya Kiran team's aerobatics captivated onlookers at the Maharaja Agrasen Airport Complex, showcasing unparalleled skill and precision. The event, hosted on Sunday, attracted a vast audience, including many from Hisar and neighboring districts, army personnel, and enthusiastic students.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lauded the air show as an inspiration for young Indians, emphasizing its portrayal of discipline, teamwork, and patriotism. He expressed hope that it would instill pride in the nation's armed forces among the youth.
Saini highlighted the Indian Air Force's critical role in national security, particularly underscoring the enhancements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership with aircraft like the Rafale. He proudly acknowledged the IAF's prowess demonstrated in Operation Sindoor, which earned international acclaim.
