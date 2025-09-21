Left Menu

Family Decisions Over Zubeen Garg's Funeral Site Amidst Local Demands

The family of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg wishes his cremation to take place near Guwahati to accommodate his elderly father. Despite demands from Jorhat residents for the rites to occur there, officials are considering several locations near Guwahati, factoring in the family's preferences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-09-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 18:48 IST
The family of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has expressed their wish for his cremation to be held near Guwahati to accommodate his elderly father's inability to travel. This comes amidst demands from Jorhat residents for the last rites to be performed in their town, where Garg spent his formative years.

Addressing the media, Assam minister Ranoj Pegu shared that discussions with Garg's wife, Garima, highlighted the preference for a site closer to Guwahati. This would not only ensure that Garg's 85-year-old father can attend but also allows the family to visit the site frequently thereafter.

The Assam government is currently considering several locations near Guwahati, with a decision to be finalized at an upcoming cabinet meeting. The choice will take into account both the family's wishes and logistical considerations.

