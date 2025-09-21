India's Cultural Diplomacy: Sacred Buddhist Relics Journey to Russia

Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is set to lead a notable delegation to Russia, showcasing an exhibition of sacred relics linked to Lord Buddha.

This event, organized by India's Ministry of Culture, is scheduled to occur in Kalmykia from September 24 to October 1. Maurya, along with his team, will travel to Russia on September 23 via an Indian Air Force aircraft.

The relics, famously known as the Piprahwa (Kapilvastu) relics, hold significant historical reverence. Notably, the exhibition aims to serve as a pivotal component in India's cultural diplomacy and soft power, emphasizing India's role as the birthplace of Buddhism.