India's Cultural Diplomacy: Sacred Buddhist Relics Journey to Russia
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya leads a delegation to Russia for an exhibition of Lord Buddha's sacred relics, promoting India's cultural diplomacy. Scheduled in Kalmykia from September 24 to October 1, the event aims to strengthen India-Russia relations and highlight India's Buddhist heritage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-09-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 20:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is set to lead a notable delegation to Russia, showcasing an exhibition of sacred relics linked to Lord Buddha.
This event, organized by India's Ministry of Culture, is scheduled to occur in Kalmykia from September 24 to October 1. Maurya, along with his team, will travel to Russia on September 23 via an Indian Air Force aircraft.
The relics, famously known as the Piprahwa (Kapilvastu) relics, hold significant historical reverence. Notably, the exhibition aims to serve as a pivotal component in India's cultural diplomacy and soft power, emphasizing India's role as the birthplace of Buddhism.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GST Reforms: A Boost to India's Economic Growth and Self-Reliance
India Pledges Support for Nepal's Post-Protest Reconstruction
Tragedy Strikes in Northwest Indianapolis: Shooting Leaves Two Dead, Five Injured
India's Path to Prosperity: Embracing 'Sanatan' Values Amidst Global Challenges
India's Palestine Policy Under Fire Amid Global Recognition