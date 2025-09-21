Naga Student Apologizes for Controversial Remarks About Late Assamese Icon Zubeen Garg

Nagaland's Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along has confirmed that Naga students studying at Kaziranga University in Assam are safe following tensions over comments by a Naga student about late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. The unrest, which started Saturday evening, was reportedly due to remarks made by a B.Tech student that upset local sentiments.

The student at the heart of the controversy has since been moved to a safe house, and in a public statement, he extended an apology, saying he never intended to disrespect the singer or hurt the people of Assam. Minister Along expressed thanks to Assam's government and police for their swift response in containing the situation.

While tensions have calmed without any major incidents, Minister Along urged Naga students to exercise sensitivity in their communication, emphasizing the importance of maintaining harmony between the Assamese and Naga communities. The minister acknowledged the possibility of disciplinary actions but hoped Kaziranga University would exercise leniency.