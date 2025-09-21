Left Menu

Naga Student Apologizes for Controversial Remarks About Late Assamese Icon Zubeen Garg

Nagaland's Minister Temjen Imna Along confirmed the safety of Naga students at Kaziranga University amid tensions over remarks about late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. The controversy centered on a B.Tech student's comments that upset locals. The student issued an apology, calming tensions with the help of authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 21-09-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 21:07 IST
Naga Student Apologizes for Controversial Remarks About Late Assamese Icon Zubeen Garg
Temjen Imna Along
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland's Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along has confirmed that Naga students studying at Kaziranga University in Assam are safe following tensions over comments by a Naga student about late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. The unrest, which started Saturday evening, was reportedly due to remarks made by a B.Tech student that upset local sentiments.

The student at the heart of the controversy has since been moved to a safe house, and in a public statement, he extended an apology, saying he never intended to disrespect the singer or hurt the people of Assam. Minister Along expressed thanks to Assam's government and police for their swift response in containing the situation.

While tensions have calmed without any major incidents, Minister Along urged Naga students to exercise sensitivity in their communication, emphasizing the importance of maintaining harmony between the Assamese and Naga communities. The minister acknowledged the possibility of disciplinary actions but hoped Kaziranga University would exercise leniency.

TRENDING

1
Commonwealth Nations Unite in Recognizing Palestinian Statehood

Commonwealth Nations Unite in Recognizing Palestinian Statehood

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes as Leopard Attacks in Barwani

Tragedy Strikes as Leopard Attacks in Barwani

 India
3
Jordan Cox's Dazzling Comeback Powers England to Series Victory

Jordan Cox's Dazzling Comeback Powers England to Series Victory

 Ireland
4
Empowering Women in Agriculture: The Drone Didi Revolution

Empowering Women in Agriculture: The Drone Didi Revolution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025