Outrage in Belur Over Desecration of Lord Ganesha Idol

Belur town witnessed a wave of outrage when locals found a pair of footwear on a revered Lord Ganesha idol in a local temple. The incident, reported to have occurred late Saturday night, was discovered by regular temple-goers on Sunday morning, prompting immediate calls for justice.

In response, police detained a woman believed to be involved in the incident. Superintendent of Police Mohammad Sujeetha described her as 'a bit unstable' and noted that she would undergo a thorough medical evaluation. The woman, who had a history of similar behavior at her home, reportedly lived in Hassan's Vijayanagara area.

Authorities, supported by CCTV evidence, suspect the woman, who concealed her identity with a cloth, of placing her own footwear on the idol. Local protests demanded swift action as police formed eight teams to delve deeper into the case. A purification ritual was conducted for the idol, and political figures, including BJP leader C T Ravi, condemned the act as an attempt to provoke Hindu sentiments, calling for a comprehensive probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)