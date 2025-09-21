Outrage in Belur Over Desecration of Lord Ganesha Idol
A pair of footwear was placed on a Lord Ganesha idol at a Belur temple, causing outrage. Police have detained a woman, believed to be mentally unstable, in connection with the act. Local protests demand justice as authorities assure thorough investigation and conduct purification rituals.
Belur town witnessed a wave of outrage when locals found a pair of footwear on a revered Lord Ganesha idol in a local temple. The incident, reported to have occurred late Saturday night, was discovered by regular temple-goers on Sunday morning, prompting immediate calls for justice.
In response, police detained a woman believed to be involved in the incident. Superintendent of Police Mohammad Sujeetha described her as 'a bit unstable' and noted that she would undergo a thorough medical evaluation. The woman, who had a history of similar behavior at her home, reportedly lived in Hassan's Vijayanagara area.
Authorities, supported by CCTV evidence, suspect the woman, who concealed her identity with a cloth, of placing her own footwear on the idol. Local protests demanded swift action as police formed eight teams to delve deeper into the case. A purification ritual was conducted for the idol, and political figures, including BJP leader C T Ravi, condemned the act as an attempt to provoke Hindu sentiments, calling for a comprehensive probe.
