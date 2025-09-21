Final Tribute: Assam Bids Farewell to Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg

Thousands flocked to Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday to bid a final farewell to iconic Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. His mortal remains were displayed in a glass casket surrounded by the traditional Assamese gamosa.

Fans and admirers braved harsh weather, waiting overnight to pay their respects. Zubeen, who died in Singapore, received a warm and emotional tribute as people from various regions came together to honor his music and legacy.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ensured the stadium remained open for public homage, with security arrangements in place. Zubeen's wife, Garima, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming outpour of love, noting how his music united fans across cultures and communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)