Tom Holland's Injury Halts Spider-Man Filming
Filming of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' has been paused after actor Tom Holland suffered an injury on set. The 29-year-old actor was rushed to the hospital with a concussion. The film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, features a star-studded cast and is set for a July 31, 2026 release.
Production on the highly anticipated 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' has hit a snag following a mishap that left lead actor Tom Holland injured.
The 29-year-old star, known for his portrayal of the web-slinging hero, sustained the injury during a stunt gone wrong and was swiftly taken to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a concussion. Scheduled to debut in theaters on July 31, 2026, the film will see Destin Daniel Cretton in the director's chair and features an ensemble including Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colon-Zayas.
Holland had recently begun filming and shared the news with a social media post detailing his excitement for the release date. Additionally, fans can anticipate his role in Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey,' set for a July 17, 2026 release, which boasts an impressive cast, including Matt Damon and Charlize Theron.
