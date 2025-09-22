Uttar Pradesh's Cultural Renaissance and Path to Self-Reliance

The Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, underscored the importance of 'swadeshi' and self-reliance at the Chaudhary Charan Singh University's 37th convocation. She emphasized that India is on the cusp of a new era, driven by its youth who are spearheading innovation, defense advancements, and a burgeoning economy.

Patel celebrated the myriad reforms in GST that have eased the financial burdens on ordinary citizens, emphasizing the government's focus on essential goods and infrastructure. She also noted efforts to regulate online spaces to safeguard young people and underscored the revival of traditional sports and indigenous culture.

The governor highlighted key cultural and educational initiatives, including the development of Meerut as a Mahabharata heritage site and the expansion of model colleges. These efforts are aimed at democratizing education and preserving cultural heritage, reinforcing the state's academic and spiritual fabric.