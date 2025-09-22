Left Menu

Royal Nuptials: Vikramaditya Singh Marries Amreen Kaur

Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh, tied the knot with Amreen Kaur, an assistant professor, in a ceremony in Chandigarh. It marks a new chapter for Singh, son of late Virbhadra Singh, as he embraces this phase with gratitude. This is Vikramaditya’s second marriage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:33 IST
Royal Nuptials: Vikramaditya Singh Marries Amreen Kaur
Vikramaditya Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant personal milestone, Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh has entered into matrimony with Amreen Kaur, an assistant professor at Panjab University. The ceremony, held in Chandigarh, was attended by close family and friends.

The event marked the start of a new chapter for Vikramaditya, who is the son of the late six-time Himachal Pradesh chief minister, Virbhadra Singh, and current Himachal Congress president, Pratibha Singh. Reflecting on the occasion, the 35-year-old minister expressed gratitude for the blessings he received.

Wearing traditional attire, Vikramaditya, the Shimla Rural MLA, along with his bride Amreen, returned to Shimla post the wedding rituals. This marriage follows his divorce last year, after his first marriage in 2019. The minister shared his optimism as he embarks upon this new journey with Amreen Kaur.

TRENDING

1
Syria's New Dawn: Historic Engagement at UN Assembly

Syria's New Dawn: Historic Engagement at UN Assembly

 United States
2
Nvidia's $100B Chip Investment Boosts OpenAI's AI Race

Nvidia's $100B Chip Investment Boosts OpenAI's AI Race

 Global
3
Empowering South: Enhancing Human Rights Capacity in the Global South

Empowering South: Enhancing Human Rights Capacity in the Global South

 India
4
Meghalaya's NPP Condemns Alleged Harassment of Catholic Group in Jharkhand

Meghalaya's NPP Condemns Alleged Harassment of Catholic Group in Jharkhand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025