Royal Nuptials: Vikramaditya Singh Marries Amreen Kaur
Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh, tied the knot with Amreen Kaur, an assistant professor, in a ceremony in Chandigarh. It marks a new chapter for Singh, son of late Virbhadra Singh, as he embraces this phase with gratitude. This is Vikramaditya’s second marriage.
In a significant personal milestone, Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh has entered into matrimony with Amreen Kaur, an assistant professor at Panjab University. The ceremony, held in Chandigarh, was attended by close family and friends.
The event marked the start of a new chapter for Vikramaditya, who is the son of the late six-time Himachal Pradesh chief minister, Virbhadra Singh, and current Himachal Congress president, Pratibha Singh. Reflecting on the occasion, the 35-year-old minister expressed gratitude for the blessings he received.
Wearing traditional attire, Vikramaditya, the Shimla Rural MLA, along with his bride Amreen, returned to Shimla post the wedding rituals. This marriage follows his divorce last year, after his first marriage in 2019. The minister shared his optimism as he embarks upon this new journey with Amreen Kaur.
