High Stakes Showdown: Newslaundry & Ravish Kumar vs. Government over Adani Content

The Delhi High Court will consider petitions from digital news platform Newslaundry and noted journalist Ravish Kumar against a government directive issued on September 25. The order required digital publishers to remove reports and videos about the Adani Group of Companies, prompting legal challenges.

Justice Sachin Datta scheduled the hearing after a brief review of the case. Petitioners argue that their plea does not address the case's merits, given the trial court's upcoming hearing on September 23 concerning an interim order.

Counsel for the central government clarified that they merely communicated a court order rather than issuing a directive. Previously, a civil judge's sweeping order requiring journalists to retract alleged defamatory content about Adani Enterprises Limited was nullified by a Delhi court on September 18.

