Uttar Pradesh to Host Landmark National Jamboree after Six Decades

Uttar Pradesh is set to host the 19th National Jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides after a 61-year hiatus. Scheduled from November 23 to 29 in Lucknow, it aims to foster global brotherhood among youth through various activities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-09-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 22:41 IST
Uttar Pradesh will once again be the proud host of the 19th National Jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides after a gap of 61 years, according to a statement by the state government released on Monday.

Set to take place at Vrindavan Yojana in Lucknow from November 23 to 29, the jamboree will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 24. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is overseeing preparations, including the construction of a world-class Tent City to accommodate the 35,000 expected participants.

The event aims to harness the energy of youth through adventure sports, science, and cultural activities, thereby promoting global brotherhood and instilling values of leadership and self-reliance. The jamboree is a historical event, as it returns to Uttar Pradesh, which last hosted the event in 1964 in Prayagraj.

